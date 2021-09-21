Lady laments as boyfriend insists on marrying her after his mother rejected her

A lady has narrated how her boyfriend’s mother hated her at first sight, and refused his son from getting married to her.

However, she also disclosed that her boyfriend has maintained that he must marry her, despite frequent trials by his mother to stop him from doing so.

She also revealed that her boyfriend once slapped his mother after his mother had a disagreement with her and slapped her.

She tweeted to relationship blog, break or make up,

“My boyfriend’s mother hates me so much. She said I will never marry her son but my boyfriend is insisting he will marry me. My boyfriend slapped his mom today because she slapped me because I stepped on her dress by mistake. I am so scared and confused. Don’t want to come between them because he’s an only child.”