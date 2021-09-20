Man narrates how he intentionally made his friend ‘use and dump’ a girl

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Twitter user, celebritydoct0r has narrated how he made his friend use and dump a girl after she turned down his request for a relationship.

Taking to Twitter, he narrated;

“Mtcheew, a full spec like me. I once wooed a girl throughout the semester. Spent time and resources. Even my children won’t do that nonsense again. But I got my revenge back later on. I intentionally made my guy win her heart and then break it.

Within that semester I had studied her so well that I could predict all her moves, what she loves etc. So I can even give anybody her number and tell the person the exact things to do to win her over and break it again but I have forgiven her though.”

