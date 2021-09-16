TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Twitter user, Annabelle Odafe has shared the message she received from a man who proposed to her via social media.

According to Annabelle who shared a screenshot of the messages she received via Twitter, the prospective husband sent a message to her, expressing his admiration from her.

According to the admirer, he really finds her attractive and he would love to meet her to know if she would also find him attractive so they can get married.

“How are you Annabelle. I’m looking at getting married. I find you attractive. So I’d like to get to meet you, know you and see if you like me too. Then see how things can metamorphose from there, the message read.

