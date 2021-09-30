Lady who saved for over one month, laments after breaking piggybank

Nigerian lady, Olori Worldbest has cried out on Facebook after breaking her piggybank to find only N6k out of over N30k she saved.

Sharing her story, she said;

“I was feeling somehow when I wanted to buy this piggy bank from the woman I bought it from at dopemu but becos I wanted it badly I bought it and left,

I left it at home for months cos of my fears but I make up my mind early August to start putting money in it for detty December,I started putting 1k daily till early September Nd I was even jotting it down sef but I stopped jotting when the money was upto 21k ,

I continued putting money in it till early this month Nd then stopped only for me to break it this morning cos I needed urgent 20k Nd found 6k out of almost 30k plus😱 How come?? I don’t know too🤷‍♀️I live alone so I’m 💯sure no one removed it ☹️

E pain me oo I no go lie😭 but I’m sharing this cos this is the season most people buy piggy bank to save there money for December,pls be extremely careful when buying Nd always follow your mind.my mind wasn’t true with the piggy bank from the start but Na me no hear word😢

Naso I lost 24k plus sha..Olorun Ari Ejo Da o😢Na only ear I Dey take hear say this things dey happen but e never happen to me or anyone close to me😢I still Dey check the piggy bank boya the money fit show but e don pass 1hour now which means say na OYO I Dey Na wetin make me make this post be that.. Becareful from buying KOLO AYE oo😭😭”