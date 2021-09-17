Linda Ikeji changes her son’s surname from her baby daddy’s name to her father’s name, Ikeji

Nigerian celebrity blogger, Linda Ikeji has changed her son’s surname from her babby daddy’s name, Jeremi to her father’s name, Ikeji.

Linda disclosed in 2018 that Delta state oil magnate, Sholaye Jeremi, is the father of her son, Jayce has now removed Jeremy from their son’s name.

Sharing a photo of herself leaving the hospital days after she delivered her child she wrote,

“Going home with my prince. Beginning of the best years of my life, his name is Jayce by the way, Jayce Jeremi.”

In a recent development Linda Ikeji has now changed Jayce surname from Jeremi to Ikeji.

Jayce turned 3 today and she took to social media to celebrate him, however from the birthday message one can see the change in name.

“And just like that.. my greatest source of joy is 3!💃🎉🎁. I’m so full and feel truly blessed! Happy birthday my loving, kind and happy baby 🤩🤩 @officialjayceikeji”. She wrote.

A peep at Jayce’s official Instagram page also confirms the name change as the name on his bio reads, “Jayce Ikechukwu Ikeji”.