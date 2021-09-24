Man leaks weird messages a male passenger sent to him via WhatsApp

A Nigerian rider identified as Calababoi has cried out on social media after a male passenger took his number and went him weird messages on WhatsApp.

According to Calababoi, the passenger entered the ride with his wife, and before they alighted, he asked his wife to leave and then he collected his number.

After collecting his number, he sent him a message expressing how he enjoyed the ride and how he looks forward to hooking up with him at a serene location.

Sharing screenshots of their chat, the confused rider wrote;

“A couple booked a ride today, after the ride, Oga told madam to excuse us and got my number while paying.

This night, Oga sent me message 😩, I am confused, should I read meaning to this?”

