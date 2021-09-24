Man shares screenshots of his chat with Tems in 2018

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A Nigerian PR expert has shared screenshots of his conversation with fast rising Nigerian singer, Tems years ago.

In the conversation, talented singer, Tems asked the PR expert to help him promote his music.

Sharing the chats, he narrated how Tems at the time, appealed to him to send her music to a music label executive who would help boost her career.

Chidi did as requested but the executive said it’ll be hard for her type of music to thrive in the Nigerian music scene or Africa at large.

Sharing the screenshots, Chidi wrote,

“July 2018, Tems messaged me about promoting her music. I checked her out and liked the songs so much that I reached a friend who was managing an Indie label.

But the label owner said she sounded too R&B and declined. Today, Tems is global, rolling with WizKid, Drake & Rihanna. I don’t blame him to be honest. He’d been around enough to know that her sound was going to be a hard sell.

Just sharing this conversation because it’s a reminder that if we believe strongly in ourselves, we should keep striving. The world will catch up to our gift.”

