“Marriage is not for the weak” — Socialite, Huddah Monroe warns

By Shalom

Kenyan socialite, Huddah Monroe has pleaded with married couples to avoid ending their relationships, no matter the circumstances.

Huddah Monroe stated that people are tired of seeing reports of breakups and divorces, and she wishes all marriages could last forever.

Huddah further advised that whenever a couple have a misunderstanding, they should remember why they decided to be together in the first place. She added that understanding, forgiveness and kindness is key to sustaining a marriage.

She wrote,

“May all marriages be forever! We are tired of Break ups & Divorces.
Please work it out no matter the differences. If you decide to go on that journey! Go in it.

UNDERSTANDING, FORGIVENESS, KINDNESS is key, no matter what happens, work it the fuck out! My parents have been together forever! And they fight, they argue but still together! ….. marriage is not for the weak! Anything happens, Remember why You chose them.”

