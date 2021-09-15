Mercy Aigbe reacts after her ex husband married another woman and warned men to marry a ‘good wife’

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has reacted after her ex husband, Lanre Gentry subtly threw shades at her following his wedding.

Her ex husband, Lanre Gentry recently tied the knot with his new lover, who is reportedly expecting a child for him.

However, speaking on his life after marriage, Lanre subtly threw shades at Mercy as he spoke on the importance of a good wife.

In his words!

“In every journey of a man’s life, having a good wife by the side is a great blessing from God. Thank you for standing with me again, for understanding, supporting, persevering, tolerating, loving and above all being my prayer warrior and partner.

My small but mighty in power wife. My cool, calm and collected wife. My great planner and organizer. My ever jovial and a light to my path wife. You make loving, marriage and life worthwhile for me to live in. Our journey has started Mrs Oluwabusayo Olanrewaju Gentry iyawo mi”.

Reacting to this, Mercy Aigbe noted that she is nobody’s ex.