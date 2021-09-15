TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“You’re a marketer” – Whitemoney reacts…

Angel’s mother finally speaks, hours after her daughter…

“I asked God to make my child look like his mother, not me” –…

Mercy Aigbe reacts after her ex husband married another woman and warned men to marry a ‘good wife’

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has reacted after her ex husband, Lanre Gentry subtly threw shades at her following his wedding.

Her ex husband, Lanre Gentry recently tied the knot with his new lover, who is reportedly expecting a child for him.

However, speaking on his life after marriage, Lanre subtly threw shades at Mercy as he spoke on the importance of a good wife.

READ ALSO

“Thank God I didn’t marry what I cannot handle”…

“Having a good wife is a great blessing” – Actress Mercy…

In his words!

“In every journey of a man’s life, having a good wife by the side is a great blessing from God. Thank you for standing with me again, for understanding, supporting, persevering, tolerating, loving and above all being my prayer warrior and partner.

My small but mighty in power wife. My cool, calm and collected wife. My great planner and organizer. My ever jovial and a light to my path wife. You make loving, marriage and life worthwhile for me to live in. Our journey has started Mrs Oluwabusayo Olanrewaju Gentry iyawo mi”.

Reacting to this, Mercy Aigbe noted that she is nobody’s ex.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“You’re a marketer” – Whitemoney reacts as Angel shows…

Angel’s mother finally speaks, hours after her daughter went n*ked in the…

“I asked God to make my child look like his mother, not me” – Actor, Mr Ibu

Tega replies curious follower who asked if she’s currently with her…

“Bushy triangle” – Daddy Freeze reacts to video of Angel showing off her…

“I understand you all are angry with her for her behaviour yesterday, I…

#BBNaija: Reactions as Pere breaks down in tears (Video)

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: Moment Saga revealed Biggie’s secret task to Nini (Video)

#BBNaija: Video of Cross inserting his fingers in Angel’s thighs sparks outrage

“The moment you announce your relationship on social media, it’s…

“Thank God I didn’t marry what I cannot handle” — Mercy Aigbe’s…

OmahLay’s girlfriend breaks down after he reportedly broke up with her…

Mercy Aigbe reacts after her ex husband married another woman and warned men to…

Crisis In TB Joshua’s Synagogue As Members Reject T.B Joshua’s Widow (Read…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More