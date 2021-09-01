TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A video making the rounds on social media shows the moment Nigerian singer, Speed Darlington shoved off a fan who tried to take photos with him.

In the video, the excited fan was seen going close to Speed Darlington, also known as Akpi, and trying to take a photo with him, when the singer shouted at him.

Speed Darlington unexpectedly warned the fan to get out of his sight and the fan turned back immediately looking all surprised over Speedy’s action.

The video has sparked outrage from some Nigerians on social media who felt that Speed Darlington was being to harsh to someone who only tried to take a photo.

However, some others insist that Speedy did the right thing because some fans can be annoying and clingy at times.

Watch the video below;

