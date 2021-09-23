“My boyfriend cheats on me and doesn’t feel remorseful” – Lady cries out

A heartbroken lady has cried out over her boyfriend who cheats on her and doesn’t feel remorseful about it.

In her words;

“I’m heartbroken ooo. My boyfriend cheats on me with different girls and doesn’t even feel remorseful about it

When we started dating we were struggling but glory be to God today we are comfortable because we are both into business but the annoying part is that he takes money from the joint account and spends recklessly and he cheats like there’s no tomorrow

He has never gotten me a gift even pure water but on his birthday I used my school fees to buy gifts for him

Just found out that he bought a watch of 30k+ for his side girlfriend and even planning to get her an iPhone while me I’m using Android phone

I found out yesterday that he was in a hotel with another girl and went there this morning (he had never taken me to a hotel before). He came down shouted at me and left me out there.He has never given me money from his personal account before but he spends on girls.”