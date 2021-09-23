TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Ebuka reacts as Saga breaks down in tears over Nini

“With your fat nose like that of a cow” –…

#BBNaija: Why I cannot have children – Angel opens up

“My boyfriend cheats on me and doesn’t feel remorseful” – Lady cries out

Entertainment
By Shalom

A heartbroken lady has cried out over her boyfriend who cheats on her and doesn’t feel remorseful about it.

In her words;

“I’m heartbroken ooo. My boyfriend cheats on me with different girls and doesn’t even feel remorseful about it

READ ALSO

Lady laments as boyfriend insists on marrying her after his…

Lady cries out as husband files for divorce after she was…

When we started dating we were struggling but glory be to God today we are comfortable because we are both into business but the annoying part is that he takes money from the joint account and spends recklessly and he cheats like there’s no tomorrow

He has never gotten me a gift even pure water but on his birthday I used my school fees to buy gifts for him

Just found out that he bought a watch of 30k+ for his side girlfriend and even planning to get her an iPhone while me I’m using Android phone

I found out yesterday that he was in a hotel with another girl and went there this morning (he had never taken me to a hotel before). He came down shouted at me and left me out there.He has never given me money from his personal account before but he spends on girls.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Ebuka reacts as Saga breaks down in tears over Nini

“With your fat nose like that of a cow” – Bobrisky blasts…

#BBNaija: Why I cannot have children – Angel opens up

#BBNaija: Saga and other housemates sleep in front of the diary room over…

Olu Jacobs pays wife, Joke Silva a surprise visit on set

Man who accused pastor of snatching his wife of 12 years, finds love again in…

#BBNaija: Lady prophesies WhiteMoney as next housemate to be evicted (Read full…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: Moment Nini snuck back into the house and Pere almost caught her…

“My boyfriend cheats on me and doesn’t feel remorseful” – Lady cries out

“My father is proud of me” – James Brown claims

Immature human, obsessed with someone else’s girlfriend – Singer,…

“You didn’t know my teeth was growing when your d*ck was getting hard in my…

Singer, Ayra Starr reacts after a fan said she’s better than Simi

Man who accused pastor of snatching his wife of 12 years, finds love again in…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More