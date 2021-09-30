TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Award winning female singer, Tiwa Savage recently raised an alarm after Davido encouraged her to buy a diamond watch worth millions.

Shortly after he reportedly spent N140,000 million on Patek Philippe watch, Davido ran into Tiwa Savage at Benny’s Jewelry Store.

They were excited to see each other as Davido referred to Tiwa as a Queen and asked the jewelry seller, Benny to treat her like one.

On Tiwa’s left wrist, an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch worth $56,995 and three-tone diamond-encrusted bracelets were on full display.

Tiwa confessed that she might have spent out of Jam Jam’s school fees to adorn her wrist. However, Davido told her not to worry about money, that he got her covered.

