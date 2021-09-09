TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian wife identified as Adeyemi Crown has celebrated her 7th wedding anniversary with husband in a very captivating way.

The proud wife and mother bought a Benz, decorated it, and presented it to her darling husband in honour of their 7th wedding anniversary.

Sharing photos of her husband and the car gift on Facebook, she stated that the Benz is only a token of her love for him.

She further proclaimed that she loves him so much and vowed that nothing can ever change the way she feels about him.

“This is just a TOKEN of My Love for you. I love you so much dear and nothing can change that. Crown Kay Amos you are the BEST”, she wrote.

