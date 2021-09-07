Nigerian lady narrates how she flogged an elderly woman with a ‘koboko’ for slapping her

A Nigerian lady has narrated how she flogged an elderly woman with a ‘koboko’ after she slapped her over a disagreement they had.

The Twitter user with handle @FatGirlwithin_ disclosed that the elderly woman, who lives in her estate, slapped her after they argued over a parking lot space in the estate.

According to her, the situation escalated after the fight as she quickly made for her car and brought out a ‘koboko’ which she used in beating the elderly woman like a “thief”.

She wrote on Twitter,

“Why is it almost impossible for old Nigerian to stay in their lanes??

Because why did this 40yr old woman in my estate slap me this evening?

She made me b*at her now, like she stole money.

Someone parked in front of my apartment (we all have allocated spaces oo). I took a picture and put it on the group chat as expected, waited over 30 mins and got nothing. I called the facility manager. He asked me to chill. Then 2 woman walk past my car, I honk and they ignored.

10 minutes after, one of the women came down to repark the car, so I call her and politely express my displeasure and she just starts yelling at me. So I politely tell her to fuck off. She pulls the old age/respect card and says she won’t move.

Y’all, she’s not even the owner of the car o. But she called me every name she could come up with, I only retorted by with “are you not embarrassed, you’re not making any sense, retard”

Next thing na hot slap on my face, my reflexes took over obviously and I returned the slap

But she didn’t stop, pulled my hair etc.. I was able to break free so I went into my car and grabbed my “koboko” and proceeded to flog her like thief.

No one should ask me why I have koboko in my car o (that’s a different story entirely).

She threatened police, over 2 hours ago

This is an abridged version of the situation because I’m horrible at writing.

I was home by 3 and didn’t enter my house till 5pm.

I wish people would keep their hands to themselves.

I hate that I hit someone today, it’s totally out of character for me and I feel horrible.”