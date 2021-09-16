Nigerian lesbian activist, Amara and wife ‘tie the knot’ using tattoos

Nigerian lesbian and LGBTQ activist, Amara and her partner, Olayinka, have announced that they have tied the knot using tattoos.

The lesbians defied the anti-gay laws in Nigeria as they “tied the knot” using tattoos, and showed it off on social media.

The Youtuber, in a post which she shared via Instagram and twitter, stated that since gay marriage is not allowed in the country, they decided to get a tattoo of each other’s names on their ring fingers as a sign of commitment.

Sharing photos of them together, Amara wrote,

“onye nkem. the country said I can’t sign my yes on paper. so I tattooed it on my skin. #commanbeatme”

This comes weeks after Amara accused Christians of shaming her because of her sexuality.