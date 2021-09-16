TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian tech genius, David Gbodi Odaibo, who won a $125 million (approximately N69billion) U.S government contract, is dead.

According to his brother, Stephen Odaibo who announced the sad news on LinkedIn, David died in his sleep, seven days after he won the contract.

The deceased is said to have suffered a cardiac arrhythmia/heart attack in his sleep.

“My brother passed away yesterday. My heart is broken. He was fully vaccinated and did not have covid. He and I were so close. David was kind, gentle, brilliant, and humble.

He had a PhD in Computer Engineering and was a Kaggle Grandmaster, the highest attainable skill level in practical Machine Learning.

He introduced me to AI. The algorithm he wrote for automatically detecting threats at Airports just won a $125 Million contract from Department of Homeland security about 1 wk ago

His code beat out companies backed by Billions of dollars. So in the future when you safely fly the skies, please remember my brother David. Our hearts are broken. My poor parents 😢, his wife and two young children. His 4 siblings.

We are devastated. David and I were tremendously aligned in our interests and would often talk for hours. Our connection was rare and precious. We ended phone conversations with “love you.”

Hug your loved ones and tell them you love them. Though there may be sorrow in the night, joy comes in the morning. I’m comforted that David is with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.” Stephen wrote.

