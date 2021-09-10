Nigerians react as Tuface Idibia confirms his location

Nigerian singer, Tuface Idibia has confirmed reports that he secretly travelled to America without informing his wife.

Recall, his wife Annie recently called him out for allegedly abandoning her and eloping to America, after lying to her that he was going for a shoot.

Confirming this, Tuface just shared a video, disclosing that he’s in America and he captioned the video – ‘No vibe killer here.’

This comes after he pleaded with his fans to allow him settle his family issues internally.

In his words;

“I admit that bringing our personal issues on social media was not cool but I will not sit back and watch everybody have a free for all battle here in the name of love or solidarity.

None of us is perfect. I will like to urge our families and supporters to stop the madness and the public to please respect our privacy and our kids. Let us deal with our issues internally. I take God beg una”