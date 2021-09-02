TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Housemate of BBNaija season 6 Saskay, recently turned down the request of fellow housemate, Cross to come over to his bed.

During the workout session, the duo talked about themselves as they tried to figure out a way to spend more time with each other and communicate.

Cross said when he wants his own time with Saskay, she doesn’t want that and when she wants her own time, he doesn’t want that.

Saskay in her response, noted that it is not her fault adding that their inability to relate well might probably be a sign that they are not compatible.

Cross however told Saskay that he won’t come to her bed but she should come to his. Saskay quickly told him No.

She noted that she would neither allow a man to spend the night on her bed nor spend the night in another but they can talk and when it’s time for her to sleep, he goes to his bed or she goes to her bed.

Reacting to this, fans and viewers of the show applauded Saskay for trying to maintain her moral standard in the house.

