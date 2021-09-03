Nigerians react to video of 2face Idibia crying uncontrollably (Watch)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A throwback video of Nigerian singer, 2face Idibia crying uncontrollably while laying on his babymama, Pero has resurfaced on social media.

The throwback video resurfaced social media following the scandal between 2face Idibia and his wife, Annie who called him out on social media over cheating allegations.

The throwback video showed the moment 2baba Idibia got emotional as two of the mothers of his kids, Annie and Pero settled their age long rift at Crescendo Lounge in Ikeja.

Pero, mother of three of his kids and his wife, Annie embraced and held on to one another and the action got 2face Idibia crying like a baby.

Pero and Annie who used to be best of friends, had not been in talking terms for years after the former snitched on the latter by getting pregnant thrice for the former’s man, 2face.

However, just yesterday, Annie Idibia called out her husband and Pero and accused them of still seeing each other, and using the kids as an excuse to do ‘rubbish’.

