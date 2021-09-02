Nigerians will feel the impact of my projects when I leave office — President Buhari

Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that they would feel the impact of his projects.

According to Buhari, the impact of his projects will be felt massively by Nigerians after he leaves office in 2023.

The president mentioned this after inaugurating new board of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).

At the brief ceremony which held at State House, Abuja, Buhari tasked the board to make more investments that support economic diversification, as global oil prices were projected to drop to around $40 per barrel by 2030.

The president also announced his administration’s commitment to implementing long term projects and programmes that create jobs for Nigerians. He said the full impact of most of the strategic projects started under his watch would only be felt long after he had left office.