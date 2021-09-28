“No woman is faithful to a broke man” – Nigerian lady says

A Nigerian lady has sparked controversy on social media with her recent comment about women and their relationship with broke men.

According to the lady identified as @rutie_xx on Twitter, there is no woman on earth who is faithful to a broke man.

She wrote; ”NO WOMAN IS FAITHFUL TO A BROKE MAN”

Reacting to this however, Nigerians flooded her comment section and shared opposing views, while some noted that her assertion can be applicable if the genders were swapped.

However, some ladies dragged her for using her personal view to generalize on behalf of all the ladies.

The lady however insisted that her tweet is true, as she has never seen a lady remain faithful to a broke man.