TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

You asked me to abort my baby after I told you I was pregnant…

Bobrisky promises to deal with Tonto Dikeh as he reveals what she…

“I am very sorry” – Kpokpogri apologizes Janemena’s husband

“No woman is faithful to a broke man” – Nigerian lady says

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian lady has sparked controversy on social media with her recent comment about women and their relationship with broke men.

According to the lady identified as @rutie_xx on Twitter, there is no woman on earth who is faithful to a broke man.

She wrote; ”NO WOMAN IS FAITHFUL TO A BROKE MAN”

READ ALSO

Lady in severe pain after catching her man cheating on her…

Man leaks weird messages a male passenger sent to him via…

Reacting to this however, Nigerians flooded her comment section and shared opposing views, while some noted that her assertion can be applicable if the genders were swapped.

However, some ladies dragged her for using her personal view to generalize on behalf of all the ladies.

The lady however insisted that her tweet is true, as she has never seen a lady remain faithful to a broke man.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

You asked me to abort my baby after I told you I was pregnant – Lady calls…

Bobrisky promises to deal with Tonto Dikeh as he reveals what she recently did…

“I am very sorry” – Kpokpogri apologizes Janemena’s husband

#BBNaija: “I prefer to leave rather than play this game” – Pere blows hot

I’m scared of what will happen when my daughter leaves the show –…

You will always be a smelling man with fake bum pads – DaffyBlanco blasts…

Lady cries out for help after falling in love with her sister’s ex…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

I’m a father – Crossdresser, Bobrisky finally opens up

Reactions as lady makes advances at “aboki” who was repairing her…

BBNaija besties, Tacha and Khafi unfollow themselves on Instagram

Lady in severe pain after catching her man cheating on her with two men

Tiwa Savage, Seyi Shay reconcile months after ‘messy’ salon fight

“No woman is faithful to a broke man” – Nigerian lady says

“Being lusted after is not a compliment” – Lady advises fellow…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More