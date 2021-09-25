TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Janemena reacts after Tonto Dikeh revealed Kpokpogri has all her…

Tonto Dikeh leaks chat with Kpokpogri after she accused him of…

Man leaks weird messages a male passenger sent to him via…

Nollywood actor opens up about what really caused Tonto Dikeh and Bobrisky’s fight

Entertainment
By Shalom

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has disclosed what allegedly caused Tonto Dikeh and Bobrisky’s fight.

The actor alleged that Tonto Dikeh was warned by powerful pastors to stop associating with Bobrisky.

He claimed that pastors warned Tonto Dikeh that Bobrisky was a bad influence and a hindrance to her spiritual life.

READ ALSO

“I saw a devil and ran away” – James Brown…

You’re very wicked – Bobrisky blasts Mompha…

Uche Maduagwu disclosed this in his response to crossdresser, Bobrisky who called out Tonto Dikeh for being a bad friend to him despite everything he did for her. Bobrisky claimed that he was the best friend to Tonto but she betrayed their friendship.

Uche Maduagwu wrote;

“More than 10 powerful pastors told Tonto Dikeh not to associate with you. She started avoiding you when her pastor told her your lifestyle dey draw her back spiritually.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Janemena reacts after Tonto Dikeh revealed Kpokpogri has all her s*x tapes

Tonto Dikeh leaks chat with Kpokpogri after she accused him of keeping…

Man leaks weird messages a male passenger sent to him via WhatsApp

#BBNaija: Housemates show off their best styles of making love (Video)

Tonto Dikeh reacts after Kpokpogri dragged her to court and demanded N10billion

Watch housemates reaction after they found Nini sleeping on the bed, after…

Woman accuses husband of assaulting 4-month-old daughter

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Nollywood actor opens up about what really caused Tonto Dikeh and Bobrisky’s…

“I really like my boyfriend, hope he still likes me after everything I’ve done…

#BBNaija: Identity of Nini’s boyfriend exposed as their loved-up photos surfaces

You didn’t even wait to see the house I was building for you – Nkechi…

“I saw a devil and ran away” – James Brown reacts to Bobrisky…

You’re very wicked – Bobrisky blasts Mompha after he asked him to…

Mompha reacts as Bobrisky’s former assistant claims that he is dating…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More