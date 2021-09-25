Nollywood actor opens up about what really caused Tonto Dikeh and Bobrisky’s fight

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has disclosed what allegedly caused Tonto Dikeh and Bobrisky’s fight.

The actor alleged that Tonto Dikeh was warned by powerful pastors to stop associating with Bobrisky.

He claimed that pastors warned Tonto Dikeh that Bobrisky was a bad influence and a hindrance to her spiritual life.

Uche Maduagwu disclosed this in his response to crossdresser, Bobrisky who called out Tonto Dikeh for being a bad friend to him despite everything he did for her. Bobrisky claimed that he was the best friend to Tonto but she betrayed their friendship.

Uche Maduagwu wrote;

“More than 10 powerful pastors told Tonto Dikeh not to associate with you. She started avoiding you when her pastor told her your lifestyle dey draw her back spiritually.”