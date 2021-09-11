Nollywood Actors, Stan Nze and Blessing Obasi release adorable pre-wedding photos

Nollywood actor Stan Nze and his lover, actress Blessing Obasi are all set to finally tie the knot, as they recently released pre-wedding photos.

The Nollywood couple have been dating for a long while and are now set to officially become husband and wife finally.

Their photos have sparked reactions on social media as fellow industry colleagues and friends congratulated them.

The two lovebirds, Stan Nze and Blessing Obasi released the pre-wedding photos on their respective Instagram pages, as fans got to know of their big plans together.

“A Queen and her King,” the beautiful actress wrote on her Instagram page while captioning the photo she shared, announcing the news to her followers.

Their wedding ceremony will also hold in Lagos today September 11, 2021.

See another adorable photo from the couple’s pre-wedding shoot below: