TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians react as Tuface Idibia confirms his location

Tonto Dikeh replies Bobrisky after he mocked her over her failed…

Tuface and Annie Idibia’s daughter, Isabelle blasts troll

Nollywood Actors, Stan Nze and Blessing Obasi release adorable pre-wedding photos

EntertainmentLove and Relationship
By Peter

Nollywood actor Stan Nze and his lover, actress Blessing Obasi are all set to finally tie the knot, as they recently released pre-wedding photos.

Actor Stan Nze and Blessing Obasi

The Nollywood couple have been dating for a long while and are now set to officially become husband and wife finally.

READ ALSO

Not all women are destined by their ‘chi’ to be…

#BBNaija: Trikytee ties the knot with longtime girlfriend…

Their photos have sparked reactions on social media as fellow industry colleagues and friends congratulated them.

The two lovebirds, Stan Nze and Blessing Obasi released the pre-wedding photos on their respective Instagram pages, as fans got to know of their big plans together.

“A Queen and her King,” the beautiful actress wrote on her Instagram page while captioning the photo she shared, announcing the news to her followers.

Their wedding ceremony will also hold in Lagos today September 11, 2021.

See another adorable photo from the couple’s pre-wedding shoot below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians react as Tuface Idibia confirms his location

Tonto Dikeh replies Bobrisky after he mocked her over her failed relationship

Tuface and Annie Idibia’s daughter, Isabelle blasts troll

“You are a devil” – Bobrisky fires back at Tonto Dikeh

Comedian Morris drags Simi for neglecting him after he helped her grow in the…

“Daddy you look so fresh, are you a vampire?” – Olivia Idibia…

Cubana Chiefpriest reacts after Boma dragged him for speaking about his affair…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“Once a guy lose his beard, he will also lose about 70% of women physically…

Nollywood Actors, Stan Nze and Blessing Obasi release adorable pre-wedding…

BBNaija: “I Can Make You Fall For Me” — Angel Tells Pere

Commotion as Man beats up Masquerade who assaulted him in Lagos (Video)

Bovi puts up son for sale after he broke the third television this year (Video)

Media Mogul, Mo Abudu celebrates her 57th birthday (Photos)

“Daddy you look so fresh, are you a vampire?” – Olivia Idibia…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More