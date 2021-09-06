TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Checkout Tonto Dikeh’s leaked chat about Prince Kpokpogri

Tonto Dikeh reacts after her man, Prince Kpokpogri dragged her…

“So it was all a setup” – Throwback post of…

“Nollywood is not a dumping ground for evictees” – AGN president, Emeka reacts after Tega said she’s a good actress

Entertainment
By Shalom

President of Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas has reacted after evicted housemate, Tega stated that she is a very good actress.

Recall, the married ex housemate was involved in a romantic relationship with Boma which led to them kidding passionately and making out in the house.

Reacting to this, fans dragged them to filth, especially Tega for being promiscuous in the house irrespective of the fact that she is married.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: “No matter what Tega did, remember her mental…

Boma reacts after fans jubilated over his eviction from the…

However, following her eviction, Tega said she was only playing a script in the house with Boma, adding that they are good actors.

Emeka Rollas in his reaction, however turned down any proposal for the ex-housemate to join Nollywood as he claimed Nollywood is not a dumping ground for evictees.

“Nollywood! Not a dumping ground for evictees. Case closed!”, He wrote.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Checkout Tonto Dikeh’s leaked chat about Prince Kpokpogri

Tonto Dikeh reacts after her man, Prince Kpokpogri dragged her and took sides…

“So it was all a setup” – Throwback post of Prince…

Tonto Dikeh’s man, Prince Kpokpogri takes sides with her ex, Churchill…

Tonto Dikeh finally speaks on break-up with lover, after months of dating

You publicly humiliate him, shout at him in front of his celebrity friends…

Beautiful corper delivers baby boy at Bayelsa NYSC Orientation Camp (Photos)

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“Nollywood is not a dumping ground for evictees” – AGN…

#BBNaija: “No matter what Tega did, remember her mental health” — OAP ShopsyDoo

Man advises fellow men to be watchful of ladies who keep dogs as pet

Boma reacts after fans jubilated over his eviction from the house

Man catches fiancee sleeping with his dog few weeks to their wedding

Reactions as James Brown storms movie premiere with his maidens

Wizkid calls out Toke Makinwa after she called him errand boy for buying amala

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More