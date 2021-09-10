Not all women are destined by their ‘chi’ to be first wives – Actor Ugezu

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actor, Ugezu has stated that not every woman is destined to be the first wife of a man to find happiness.

According to Ugezu, there are women who are destined by their chi yo be happy in marriage only if they become second wives.

In the same vein, Ugezu also stated that some men are not destined to get married to single ladies but divorcees or widows.

In his words;

“As sad as this may sound, but it is the undiluted truth. There are people who their chi has ruled they must be happy in marriage as second, third or fourth wives.

There are men who can only start enjoying their marriage only when they marry widows or divorced ladies. These people will proceed to marry by their own wish without verifying from their chi, and will continue experiencing disaster.

Every woman must not be first wife and every man must not marry single ladies. Know your chi and know peace of mind. Many will never agree”.

