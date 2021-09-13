“Nothing can ever separate I and my wife, we share love and money” – Cubana Chief Priest

Celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest has stated clearly to his fans that nothing can separate him from his wife.

According to Chiefpriest, he has a strong bond with his wife because they don’t just share love, they also share money together.

The controversial barman shared a photo of his wife in a hoodie as he disclosed that she left her workplace (kitchen) for his bar to assist him.

He disclosed that as life partners, they share everything, including money and nothing can separate them.

In his words;

“The Other Day @_deangels Left Her Kitchen For My Bar, She Is My Life Partner In Love N In Business, Nothing Can Ever Separate Us Because We Don’t Just Share Love❤️ We Share Money💰 Too. Cement Your Love❤️ With Money💰 It Makes It Unshakable”