Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Rosy Meurer has stated that nothing can make her end her relationship with Churchill and leave her matrimonial home.

The mother of one disclosed this in a recent interview with Media Room Hub.

When asked if she can drag her husband on social media if they have a marital crisis, Rosy maintained that she would never bring her personal life and marriage to social media.

Speaking further, Rosy said she doesn’t think her husband would cheat on her, but if he does, she would forgive him if he is remoreseful because they plan to grow old together.

In her words,

“I would never call my husband out on social media. I would never bring my personal life to social media. I also don’t believe my husband would cheat on me because I trust him, but if he does and he’s remorseful, I would forgive him because we have a child together, and we have agreed we are staying together forever.

I don’t think there’s anything that can make me leave my husband, not even for a side chick. I’m the main chick. I’m the boss. I’m the side chick; I’m everything to him. That’s all that matters to me.”

