By Shalom

Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky has flaunted the bundles of cash which he reportedly received from guests at his birthday party.

In a now-deleted post, the self-acclaimed Mummy of Lagos shared a video of wads of cash scattered all around the floor and a chair.

Sharing the video, the male barbie claimed that popular socialite, Obi Cubana didn’t beat him to the game of receiving huge stacks of cash.

Recall, Bobrisky had earlier bragged that his birthday party would pull more weight than the burial of Obi Cubana’s mother which held at Oba, Anambra State.

He also called on everyone to be friends with him to enable him to show them the ‘way to prosperity and stupendous riches’

