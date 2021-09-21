Olu Jacobs pays wife, Joke Silva a surprise visit on set

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

It was a beautiful moment when veteran actor, Olu Jacobs, paid a surprise visit to his wife, Joke Silva while she was on set.

The actor was so excited as he exchanged pleasantries himself with other actors on the set.

Weeks ago, Olu Jacobs clocked a new age and Joke penned down sweet words to him.

Sharing his photo, she wrote,

”Celebrations galore….Joy joy joy with joy my heart is ringing Joy Joy Joy His love for us is known….HAPPY BIRTHDAY Sir J _olujacobs Here is to Good Health , sound mind ,abundance and a longer life.”

Actress Kate Henshaw also celebrated the popular actor, who she described as an uncle.

“Happy birthday to my own Uncle Olu. Thank you for the fatherly impact, work ethics and love. Your humility is inspiring….May God keep you always.
Cheers to a living legend.” she wrote.

Watch video of Olu Jacobs visiting his wife on set below;

