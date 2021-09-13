Omah Lay breaks hearts as he shares romantic video with girlfriend

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Fast rising singer and songwriter, OmahLay has finally shown off his longtime girlfriend, Rachael.

Reports gathered that Omah Lay and Rachel have been dating in secret, but Omah Lay felt it was time to break the news to his fans that he is already taken.

He shared videos showing romantic moments with his girl, and his female fans were not happy about it.

Omah Stanley Didia popularly known as Omah Lay is one of the fastest growing music artists from Nigeria. Born 24 years ago, the “Godly” singer has become a household name with major hits in the past few years.

Speaking on his journey to limelight, Omah Lay revealed how he worked hard and eveb had to take a break at some point to clear his head.

