Man who was accused of having an affair with Omah Lay‘s girlfriend, Raychee has broken silence following the incident.

The man identified as Ramson Chima explained that he has no romantic attachment with the singer because they are just friends.

According to Chima, Rachel is just one of the realest friends he has, and they have been friends for the past six years and counting.

He further begged angry Nigerians to stop dragging Rachel on social media over the incident.

In his words;

“We are just friends. She is legit one of the realest friends I have. We’ve been friends for over 6 years. Everyone close knows this including her boyfriend. Nobody’s cheating on anyone here. She’s done nothing so y’all should let her be please”.