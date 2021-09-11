“Once a guy lose his beard, he will also lose about 70% of women physically attracted to him” — Actress, Beverly Naya
British-born Nigerian actress, Beverly Naya has said that a guy who loses his beards, will as well lose 70% of ladies attracted to him.
Beverly Naya recently took to her social media to share a post centered on women and their attachment to men’s beards.
The actress, while tweeting via social micro-blogging platform Twitter, stated that whenever a guy decides to lose his beard; that act ensures he will be losing about 70% of women physically attracted to him.
See her tweets below ;
“Once a guy decides to lose his beard, he’d also be losing about 70% of the women who are physically attracted to him.
Better to not have a beard and gain a woman’s attraction than to have grown one, cut it and then lose her desire for you altogether lol”
