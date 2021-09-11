TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians react as Tuface Idibia confirms his location

Tonto Dikeh replies Bobrisky after he mocked her over her failed…

Tuface and Annie Idibia’s daughter, Isabelle blasts troll

“Once a guy lose his beard, he will also lose about 70% of women physically attracted to him” — Actress, Beverly Naya

EntertainmentLifestyle
By Peter

British-born Nigerian actress, Beverly Naya has said that a guy who loses his beards, will as well lose 70% of ladies attracted to him.

Beverly Naya

Beverly Naya recently took to her social media to share a post centered on women and their attachment to men’s beards.

READ ALSO

“You won’t know your value as a Nigerian man…

‘I had countless days of tears and frustration’…

The actress, while tweeting via social micro-blogging platform Twitter, stated that whenever a guy decides to lose his beard; that act ensures he will be losing about 70% of women physically attracted to him.

See her tweets below ;

“Once a guy decides to lose his beard, he’d also be losing about 70% of the women who are physically attracted to him.

Better to not have a beard and gain a woman’s attraction than to have grown one, cut it and then lose her desire for you altogether lol”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians react as Tuface Idibia confirms his location

Tonto Dikeh replies Bobrisky after he mocked her over her failed relationship

Tuface and Annie Idibia’s daughter, Isabelle blasts troll

“You are a devil” – Bobrisky fires back at Tonto Dikeh

Comedian Morris drags Simi for neglecting him after he helped her grow in the…

“Daddy you look so fresh, are you a vampire?” – Olivia Idibia…

Cubana Chiefpriest reacts after Boma dragged him for speaking about his affair…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“29million incoming” – Man who put up kidney for sale,…

“Once a guy lose his beard, he will also lose about 70% of women physically…

Nollywood Actors, Stan Nze and Blessing Obasi release adorable pre-wedding…

BBNaija: “I Can Make You Fall For Me” — Angel Tells Pere

Commotion as Man beats up Masquerade who assaulted him in Lagos (Video)

Bovi puts up son for sale after he broke the third television this year (Video)

Media Mogul, Mo Abudu celebrates her 57th birthday (Photos)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More