“Poverty is why many people are religious and churchy” – Reno Omokri

By Shalom

Popular lawyer and human right activist, Reno Omokri has explained why he feels poverty makes people become religious and churchy.

According to the writer, when people relocate abroad and become part of a system that works, they lose their religiosity.

In his words,

“Poverty is why many people are religious and churchy. When these same people relocate abroad and see that their prayer requests are easily met in their new locations, they lose their religiosity. Religion is a reaction to poverty. Faith is a more reliable judge of Godliness.

That is why after salvation, Christ taught more about wealth. Because without wealth, your spiritual health is at risk. Poverty alters your perspective. You make enemies out of innocent people.

You blame ancestral curses and village people for your poverty, when in fact the problem is your location, which is overpopulated and underfunded. And fear of enemies, rather than love for God drives you to church”.

