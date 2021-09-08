Tonto Dikeh’s former lover, Prince Kpokpogri has leaked a voicenote of the actress crying and begging him.

In the voicenote which was shared via Instagram, Prince accused Tonto of bringing in a male visitor and sleeping with the male visitor.

However, Tonto Dikeh refuted the allegation, claiming that she only received the visitor but nothing sexual took place between them.

Kpokpogri who was not believing her story, recounted how he initially warned her before they got into the relationship, and how he stressed that he was a man of peace.

He told her he never wanted to be involved in any drama, and doesn’t understand why they should be having crisis just few months into their relationship.

This comes weeks after Prince Kpokpogri called out Tonto and promised to release evidence of the actress begging him for forgiveness.