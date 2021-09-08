TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

My husband is lying, are you really going to believe that?…

“I will marry Boma” – BBNaija’s Tega says…

“So this woman never go her husband house” –…

Prince Kpokpogri reacts as Tonto Dikeh demands for all the money she spent on him since they started dating

Entertainment
By Shalom

Prince Kpokpogri has reacted after Tonto Dikeh allegedly demanded for all the money she has spent on him since they kicked off their relationship.

Following their breakup, Tonto Dikeh reportedly requested for Prince Kpokpogri to pay back all the money she spent on getting things for him while they were still together.

“Tell your Gigolo borrow borrow to put my money together and pay me and every dime I spent on his broke blackmailing ass and his children and household and party. I want every penny back”, Tonto reportedly ordered.

READ ALSO

Reactions as Prince Kpokpogri shares the message he received…

Leaked voicenote of Tonto Dikeh narrating how she almost…

Reacting to this, Prince Kpokpogri said he doesn’t have much to say about the entire drama, as he hinted that Tonto Dikeh was the one who leaked their private conversation herself.

“I don’t have much to say about the tape. I know how dramatic you are more than others. People should read theirselves who is behind the leak voice with her verified page”, he wrote.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

My husband is lying, are you really going to believe that? – Tega opens up…

“I will marry Boma” – BBNaija’s Tega says after ditching…

“So this woman never go her husband house” – Nigerians react…

Ivorian lady reportedly pregnant for Bobrisky (Photos)

Reactions as Prince Kpokpogri shares the message he received from Tonto Dikeh

I haven’t seen her since she left the house, I’m sad and broken…

Prince Kpokpogri leaks video of Tonto Dikeh crying uncontrollably and begging…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Tuface Idibia reportedly elopes to America with all his belongings following…

You just open your mouth and talk because you have a mouth – Boma comes…

Reactions as Prince Kpokpogri shares the message he received from Tonto Dikeh

Prince Kpokpogri reacts as Tonto Dikeh demands for all the money she spent on…

Leaked voicenote of Tonto Dikeh narrating how she almost k!lled Churchill with…

“You are a pig” – Actress Georgina blasts Prince Kpokpogri for…

“Angry birds can rest now” – Actress Susan Peters mocks those…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More