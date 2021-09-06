Reactions as James Brown storms movie premiere with his maidens

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Nigerian crossdresser and self acclaimed Princess of Africa has been trending online after he stormed a movie premiere with maidens.

In a viral video, the crossdresser was spotted entering the venue of the movie premiere alongside his maidens who sprayed flowers on the floor while he walked.

Recall, months ago, James Brown introduced himself to his fans as the princess of Africa and Nigeria. He also highlighted his titles.

He also disclosed that he can disguise himself as a male or female depending on the occasion he’s gracing at that point in time.

The brand influencer wrote;

“Let me introduce myself. My name is James brown. Aka Theydidntcaughtme. AkA Miss Brown. Aka Princess of Nigeria. Aka Princess of Africa. And Hey DURLINGS”

