Reactions as lady makes advances at “aboki” who was repairing her shoe

A trending video of a fair lady making advances at a cobler has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Reports gathered that the lady who was seen wearing a white singlet, called the cobler to help her repair her shoes, but as soon as the cobler approached her, she fell in love.

In the video making the rounds, the lady was seen galavanting round the cobler as he worked on her shoe.

At a point, the cobler noticed what she was trying to do, and smiled at her for a few seconds, then he focused again on the shoe he was working on.

The video has however sparked outrage as some Nigerians refer to the act as sexual harassment.

Watch the video below;