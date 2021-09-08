TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

My husband is lying, are you really going to believe that?…

“I will marry Boma” – BBNaija’s Tega says…

“So this woman never go her husband house” –…

Reactions as Prince Kpokpogri shares the message he received from Tonto Dikeh

Entertainment
By Shalom

Prince Kpokpogri has shared the message Tonto Dikeh reportedly sent, narrating how she would do her job behind the scenes, while he gets all the hate.

In a screenshot allegedly from Tonto, which he shared via Instagram, the message reads;

“I am that silent killer. I learnt from the best. So while I do mine behind the scenes you people will rant publicly and get all the hate.

READ ALSO

Prince Kpokpogri reacts as Tonto Dikeh demands for all the…

Leaked voicenote of Tonto Dikeh narrating how she almost…

Next time you all not gonno deal with educated women. Take my ear rings off his daughters ears, pants I bought them, every pin I bought in that house you all put it together.

Most especially tell your Gigolo borrow borrow to put my money together and pay me and every dime I spent on his broke blackmailing ass and his children and household and party. I want every penny back”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

My husband is lying, are you really going to believe that? – Tega opens up…

“I will marry Boma” – BBNaija’s Tega says after ditching…

“So this woman never go her husband house” – Nigerians react…

Ivorian lady reportedly pregnant for Bobrisky (Photos)

Reactions as Prince Kpokpogri shares the message he received from Tonto Dikeh

I haven’t seen her since she left the house, I’m sad and broken…

Prince Kpokpogri leaks video of Tonto Dikeh crying uncontrollably and begging…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Tuface Idibia reportedly elopes to America with all his belongings following…

You just open your mouth and talk because you have a mouth – Boma comes…

Reactions as Prince Kpokpogri shares the message he received from Tonto Dikeh

Prince Kpokpogri reacts as Tonto Dikeh demands for all the money she spent on…

Leaked voicenote of Tonto Dikeh narrating how she almost k!lled Churchill with…

“You are a pig” – Actress Georgina blasts Prince Kpokpogri for…

“Angry birds can rest now” – Actress Susan Peters mocks those…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More