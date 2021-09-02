Reactions as Simi calls out her husband, Adekunle on Instagram

Nigerian singer and mother of one, Simi has called out her husband, Adekunle Gold over her missing wig.

Taking to Instagram, the singer narrated how her wig got missing in the house, and when she asked her husband, he also denied being in possession of the wig.

Simi however insisted that he has to know the whereabouts of her wig because they’re just two in the house and her little daughter cannot be the one responsible for the missing wig.

Simi said;

“So I’m looking for my wig and I ask my husband babe where’s my wig? I left my wig in this house. And he goes… How are you supposed to ask me about you wig. How would I know where your wig at. If I don’t ask you who do I ask? Deja? There’s only two of us in this house. Find my wig bro.”