Regina Daniels’ step son breaks down in tears as she gifts him a MacBook

Nollywood actress and mother of one, Regina Daniels has shared video of her step son, MC Nwoko crying after she gifted him a MacBook.

Sharing the video on her Instagram page, Regina Daniels stated that she granted his first request of owning a MacBook air.

She further wished him a happy birthday, while applauding him for being a smart, responsible, intelligent and emotional young boy.

In her words;

“Happy belated birthday to my big boy @mc.nwoko. Your aunty Regina granted for your first request of owning a Mac book air and many more to come for being absolutely smart, respectful, intelligent, peaceful and of course passing your exams ❤️ love you my baby ❤️ P.s mc is really very calm and emotional 🙈”