TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians react as Tuface Idibia confirms his location

Tonto Dikeh replies Bobrisky after he mocked her over her failed…

Tuface and Annie Idibia’s daughter, Isabelle blasts troll

Ronaldo delivers on Old Trafford return as Manchester United thrash Newcastle 4-1

Sport
By Peter

Cristiano Ronaldo marked his return to the Premier League with a brace as Manchester United downed Newcastle United 4-1 at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Portuguese forward netted either side of a Magpies equaliser, before Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard sealed the win with goals late in the second half.

Cristiano Ronaldo

READ ALSO

Cristiano Ronaldo pens emotional message to fans as he marks…

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the all-time leading goalscorer in…

Manchester United dominated possession throughout the first half, but Newcastle’s well disciplined back five nullified the hosts’ abundant attacking threat.

Neither side registered a shot on target in the game’s opening quarter, with United going closest when Raphaël Varane slipped his marker to glance a corner wide of the far post.

Ronaldo

With Cristiano Ronaldo struggling to find time on the ball, his compatriot Bruno Fernandes remained United’s greatest attacking threat.

His chip-in pass from just inside the Newcastle half narrowly cleared the Magpies’ crossbar, a few minutes before his one-two with Jadon Sancho culminated in the Englishman hitting the ball just wide.

In the end, United’s opening goal required more than a slice of fortune. It came in stoppage time at the end of the first half, when Mason Greenwood skipped off the right to drive an innocuous-looking effort towards Freddie Woodman’s near post.

The shot took a deflection on its way through, and the young keeper could only parry it straight to Ronaldo, who tapped in his first United goal in over 12 years.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians react as Tuface Idibia confirms his location

Tonto Dikeh replies Bobrisky after he mocked her over her failed relationship

Tuface and Annie Idibia’s daughter, Isabelle blasts troll

Actress Iyabo Ojo drags Funke Akindele for allegedly paying a blog to discredit…

“Daddy you look so fresh, are you a vampire?” – Olivia Idibia…

“You are a devil” – Bobrisky fires back at Tonto Dikeh

Comedian Morris drags Simi for neglecting him after he helped her grow in the…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Romelu Lukaku scores twice as Chelsea beats Aston Villa 3-0

Ronaldo delivers on Old Trafford return as Manchester United thrash Newcastle…

#BBNaija: “I can’t fall for you, Maria is the only one I fell for” – Pere tells…

“Women who say they won’t leave their cheating husbands are pretenders” —…

“A man that really loves you will not kiss you until your wedding…

“Hope she’s not trying to take sniper” – Reactions as…

“Living in America is very hard compared to living in Africa” — Singer, Dencia

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More