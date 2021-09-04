Media aide to Bayelsa State Government, Bodmas Kemepadei, has advised singer, 2face Idibia to marry his ex-lover, Pero Adeniyi as second wife.

According to Bodmas, Pero is 2face’s wife by African customs and traditions as she gave him his “heir.”

In his words;

“Tuface should marry Pero as his second wife and end the controversies and suspicion by Annie. A woman who gave him his Heir and a first daughter, and third child, does not deserve to be a baby mama, it’s a miscarriage of Justice.

Till date she is not yet married, Tuface should marry her, she is his wife by African customs and traditions, you don’t impregnate a woman and abandon her when she has not committed any offense against you. Who then marries her with three children, this is wrong. Annie should calm down and open her heart to accept a mate”.