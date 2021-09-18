Singer, 2face Idibia reconciles with wife, Annie on his birthday

Nigerian singer, 2face Idibia has finally reconciled with his wife, Annie Idibia after they reportedly clashed with each other.

Recall, days ago, reports went viral claiming that 2face Idibia abandoned his wife and children and eloped to America.

Reacting to this, Nigerians dragged 2baba as they prayed for the duo to get back together.

Well, the singer who clocks a new age today has apparently reconciled with his wife as he shared a photo of himself kissing Annie. Sharing the photo, he wrote;

“I know I’m not without mistakes neither I’m I perfect but we keep learning and working and striving to become the best version of ourselves. It is well.

HAPPY NEW YEAR TO ME. MAY THE ALMIGHTY GUIDE ALL OF US AND PROTECT OUR HOMES.”