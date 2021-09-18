TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mother shares story of how her 7-month-old baby got supernatural…

“Na me and you go do the test” – Leaked chat…

“If na Angel una go call am marketer” – Reactions as Whitemoney’s…

Singer, 2face Idibia reconciles with wife, Annie on his birthday

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian singer, 2face Idibia has finally reconciled with his wife, Annie Idibia after they reportedly clashed with each other.

Recall, days ago, reports went viral claiming that 2face Idibia abandoned his wife and children and eloped to America.

Reacting to this, Nigerians dragged 2baba as they prayed for the duo to get back together.

READ ALSO

“Daddy you look so fresh, are you a vampire?”…

Nigerians react as Tuface Idibia confirms his location

Well, the singer who clocks a new age today has apparently reconciled with his wife as he shared a photo of himself kissing Annie. Sharing the photo, he wrote;

“I know I’m not without mistakes neither I’m I perfect but we keep learning and working and striving to become the best version of ourselves. It is well.
HAPPY NEW YEAR TO ME. MAY THE ALMIGHTY GUIDE ALL OF US AND PROTECT OUR HOMES.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mother shares story of how her 7-month-old baby got supernatural powers to heal…

“Na me and you go do the test” – Leaked chat between Boma and…

“If na Angel una go call am marketer” – Reactions as Whitemoney’s butt flashes…

Lady on the run after pouring corrosive substance on boyfriend’s sidechick

Activist shows off transformation photos of boy whom he picked from forest with…

Linda Ikeji changes her son’s surname from her baby daddy’s name to her father’s…

Moment actress Rita Edochie slapped male colleague in public (Video)

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Singer, 2face Idibia reconciles with wife, Annie on his birthday

#BBNaija: Nini and Saga narrate how Queen touched herself till she came

“Yahoo reduced cultism in university campuses” – Nigerian man writes

How My Sister Set Me Up With Her Boyfriend To Confirm My Virginity – Actress…

Moment actress Rita Edochie slapped male colleague in public (Video)

“Na me and you go do the test” – Leaked chat between Boma and…

Lady on the run after pouring corrosive substance on boyfriend’s sidechick

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More