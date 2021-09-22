TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Liars – Tuface Idibia’s babymama, Pero drags 2face and wife,…

Excitement as Nollywood actor proposes to Tonto Dikeh

Ebuka reacts as Saga breaks down in tears over Nini

Singer, Ayra Starr reacts after a fan said she’s better than Simi

Entertainment
By Shalom

Fast rising Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr has reacted after a troll compared her to her senior colleague in the music industry, Simi.

A troll with Twitter handle @99Snky recently took to the platform to troll Simi saying she has fallen off the game and allowed Ayra Starr take her shine.

The troll claimed that Simi is already losing relevance in the entertainment industry as the streets are already singing Ayra Starr’s songs.

READ ALSO

Simi drags troll who said people prefer upcoming singer,…

Comedian Morris drags Simi for neglecting him after he…

Reacting to this, Ayra Starr in a tweet, playfully knocked the troll for the unnecessary comparison and pleaded with Simi to ignore him.

The 19-year-old Mavin signee also hailed the “Duduke” crooner and expressed her love for her.

She wrote,

“Haaaaa Queen, please don’t mind him, he’s a bloody Samaritan, love you forever.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Liars – Tuface Idibia’s babymama, Pero drags 2face and wife, Annie Idibia

Excitement as Nollywood actor proposes to Tonto Dikeh

Ebuka reacts as Saga breaks down in tears over Nini

“Nothing can make me leave my husband, not even a side chick” – Actress, Rosy…

#BBNaija: Saga and other housemates sleep in front of the diary room over…

Olu Jacobs pays wife, Joke Silva a surprise visit on set

#BBNaija: Lady prophesies WhiteMoney as next housemate to be evicted (Read full…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Singer, Ayra Starr reacts after a fan said she’s better than Simi

Man who accused pastor of snatching his wife of 12 years, finds love again in…

“With your fat nose like that of a cow” – Bobrisky blasts…

#BBNaija: Why I cannot have children – Angel opens up

Ebuka reacts as Saga breaks down in tears over Nini

“What am I going to use my life to do” – Saga questions Biggie after…

#BBNaija: Saga breaks down in tears over Nini’s disappearance (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More