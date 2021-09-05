TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A throwback post of Prince Kpokpogri’s brother, Michael throwing shade at Tonto Dikeh has surfaced social media.

In the post dated June 18, 2019, Michael shared a photo of Tonto and Daniel Amokachi, saying Tonto will soon label him a 10secs man, just the way she labelled her ex husband, Churchill a 30secs man.

“Tomorrow una go hear say na Tonto Dikeh na they feed bros Daniel Amokachi.. we no won hear later say big bros na 10 seconds man…. Tonto African drama queen.”.

This is coming amid reports that his brother, Prince Kpokpogri and the actress have separated following cheating allegations and blackmail scandals.

Prince Kpokpogri also took sides with Olakunle Churchill while applauding him for being a real man.

See post and reactions below;

