“So this woman never go her husband house” – Nigerians react to new video of Tega and Boma together

Nigerians have dragged Tega and Boma again after the ex housemates were spotted together following their eviction.

In the video, Tega was spotted waving at fans who were applauding her at the gate, while her love interest in the house, Boma stood beside her.

The ex housemates, Boma and Tega have not stopped receiving premium dragging from Nigerians following their sexual escapades in the house.

However, Tega during her media round apologized for her actions, stating that she took it too far.

“We were on the show and had some talks, we were enjoying the buzz from the housemates, coming out of the show we realized we pushed the button too far and it exploded. I own up to everything and tender a sincere apology to Nigerians and of course my husband”, she said.