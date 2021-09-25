“Some of you can’t last for two days” – Tacha slams those mocking Saga and other housemates

Reality TV star cum entrepreneur, Tacha Akide has slammed viewers who have been dragging BBNaija housemates over their actions during the show.

Her provocation comes after the emotional breakdown of one of the BBNaija season 6 housemates, Saga, which caused outrage on social media.

According to Tacha, it is totally unfair to judge people without having to be in their shoes first.

Tacha wrote;

“People that have not been in a situation have the most to say about it. I think it’s unfair how harsh some people are being on these housemates, they are going through a lot for entertainment.

“Some of you guys can’t last in that house for two days but yet you have the most to say about these housemates. These housemates are just being themselves and don’t know what they are doing but trying to get directions.

How dare you have an opinion about how they should grieve or be. Don’t judge anybody if you’ve not worn their shoes.”