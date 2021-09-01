TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Nigerian singer, Speed Darlington has disclosed why he shoved off a man who tried to take photos with him at computer village.

Speaking in a recent video, Speed Darlington said fans do not have the right to claim relationship with him in public just because they listen to his music.

In his words;

“Don’t come around me when you see me and begin to put your hands around me. Akpi I’m your fan… You don’t know me. You put your hands around me, I will punch your face.

Are you wearing deodorant, why are you putting your arms around me. You wan collect?

Again, we are not friends. You dey play my music no mean say we be friends. You are a fan, I am a creator. It’s different from bodies. We no be friends. Again, we are not friends. The logic behind – but I dey buy your music na, but I dey listen to your music na…. No one forced you to. You wanted to. I must acknowledge you when I see you. Anybody force you?

You niggas know say my entertainment is global right? It’s not just Naira. Euro and dollars want me too. You just met me, you’re already putting your arms on me like we have been friends”.

