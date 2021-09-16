TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Disqualified Big Brother Naija “pepper dem” housemate, Natacha Akide popularly known as Tacha has acquired a new house.

The Reality TV star cum entrepreneur took to her verified Twitter handle to share a short video of the building’s interior view.

Sharing the video, she wrote:

“Thank God for keeping things running smoothly.”

Watch video below;

Tacha Akide was disqualified from the 2019 edition which was known as “pepper dem” season.

However, her name/brand has witnessed an exponential growth and she has embarked on various ventures that have kept her bank account healthy.

She currently has a logistics company, Fitness wear company and other brand influencing deals she has signed, so it is not a surprise that can easily move into her dream house.

