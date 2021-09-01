TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians react to video of 2face Idibia crying uncontrollably…

You are not the first man to have babymamas – Annie Idibia…

“Even ash*wo need support” – Tega’s…

Tacha, Mercy Eke and Ike Onyema reunite at Bobrisky’s birthday party (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A video making the rounds on social media shows the moment Mercy Eke and her rumoured rival, Tacha were spotted spraying cash on birthday celebrant, Bobrisky.

Last night, fans, friends, and all lovers of controversial crossdresser Bobrisky graced his 30th birthday party which reportedly took place at Lagos.

The party, which was rumoured to have cost over 500 million naira, was graced by high-profile Nigerians such as Fuji maestro King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, otherwise known as K1 De Ultimate.

READ ALSO

“Boma is disgusting” – Tacha reacts to…

“Obi Cubana no do pass this one” – Bobrisky says as he…

Big Brother Naija celebrities such as CeeC, Nengi, Tolanibaj, Ikynna and others are not left out, as they all rock it to the party last night.

In videos making the rounds online, Mercy Eke and Tacha were spotted on the dance floor showering cash on the celebrant.

Ike Onyema was also seen in the video dancing with the crossdresser who was all smiles.

Watch video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians react to video of 2face Idibia crying uncontrollably (Watch)

You are not the first man to have babymamas – Annie Idibia drags hubby,…

“Even ash*wo need support” – Tega’s husband reacts as…

Annie Idibia allegedly cheating on 2baba with sugardaddy Ned (Details)

Reactions as Simi calls out her husband, Adekunle on Instagram

#BBNaija: Reactions as Tega receives massage from Boma

“I disown that entity as my sister” – Annie Idibia’s…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“A very good time to call useless men out” – Nedu…

Being married to Boma was the most torturing and manipulative years of my life…

How Annie Idibia and her mother reportedly beat up brother’s wife and…

Nigerians react to video of 2face Idibia crying uncontrollably (Watch)

Bisi Alimi tackles those attacking Annie Idibia for calling out her husband

“I disown that entity as my sister” – Annie Idibia’s…

“Boma is disgusting” – Tacha reacts to Boma’s fight with…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More