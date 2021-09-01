A video making the rounds on social media shows the moment Mercy Eke and her rumoured rival, Tacha were spotted spraying cash on birthday celebrant, Bobrisky.

Last night, fans, friends, and all lovers of controversial crossdresser Bobrisky graced his 30th birthday party which reportedly took place at Lagos.

The party, which was rumoured to have cost over 500 million naira, was graced by high-profile Nigerians such as Fuji maestro King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, otherwise known as K1 De Ultimate.

Big Brother Naija celebrities such as CeeC, Nengi, Tolanibaj, Ikynna and others are not left out, as they all rock it to the party last night.

In videos making the rounds online, Mercy Eke and Tacha were spotted on the dance floor showering cash on the celebrant.

Ike Onyema was also seen in the video dancing with the crossdresser who was all smiles.

